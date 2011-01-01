Pizza has always been a part of my life. Growing up, I worked in my parents’ and grandparents’ pizza shop—it was more than just a business; it was home. Later, as the former owner of Slice of Brooklyn, I continued that tradition before stepping away to explore real estate.





After the passing of my grandparents, who owned Akron Pizza House, I felt drawn back to my roots. Honoring their legacy, I returned to making pizza—a craft and passion that has always connected my family.





Ephrata holds a special place in my heart, and I love being part of this community. When you visit our shop, you’ll see my whole family working together, creating a warm, welcoming, family-oriented atmosphere. It’s a place where kids can be kids, laughter fills the air, and great pizza brings everyone together.





We can’t wait to share our love of pizza with you!





